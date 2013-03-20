This paper delves into the burgeoning field of senior entrepreneurship, driven by demographic shifts and economic imperatives in developed economies. Exploring the pull and push factors influencing older individuals towards self-employment, it examines how entrepreneurship serves as a late-career alternative, offering flexibility, financial security, and a pathway back into the workforce amidst age discrimination. Moreover, it scrutinizes the policy landscape, advocating for measures to enhance the social inclusion of older individuals, prolong their working lives, and leverage their human capital for innovative start-ups. By dissecting barriers, advantages, and policy interventions, this paper sheds light on the multifaceted dynamics of senior entrepreneurship.