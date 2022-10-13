This report examines the evolving challenges of maintaining energy security in the context of clean energy transitions on the pathway to net zero emissions. The report reflects on the security implications of the triple global crisis, the climate emergency, the global energy crisis and the social and economic implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report highlights key energy security concerns during energy transitions and provides governments, notably within the Group of Twenty (G20), with policy recommendations for maintaining and improving energy security, while accelerating clean energy transitions to address the triple crises. In the context of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources invited the International Energy Agency (IEA) to produce a second edition of its Security of Clean Energy Transitions report, the first having been published in 2021, building on the G20 Naples Principles.

In the run up to the Bali G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial in September 2022, this report is intended to support discussions among the G20 countries and further elaborate on the G20 Naples Principles, agreed at the G20 energy ministers’ meeting in Naples in 2021, by providing analysis, insights and recommendations.