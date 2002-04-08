Skip to main content
Sectoral Shifts in Europe and the United States

How They Affect Aggregate Labour Shares and the Properties of Wage Equations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/763626062738
Authors
Alain de Serres, Stefano Scarpetta, Christine de la Maisonneuve
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Serres, A., S. Scarpetta and C. de la Maisonneuve (2002), “Sectoral Shifts in Europe and the United States: How They Affect Aggregate Labour Shares and the Properties of Wage Equations”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 326, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/763626062738.
