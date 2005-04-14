Based on the survey results of OECD's PISA 2000 programme, this report looks at: the extent to which the schools that students attend make a difference in performance; the relative impact of school climate, school policies and school resources on quality and equity; the relationship between the structure of education systems and educational quality and equity; and the effect of decentralisation and privatisation to school performance. It concludes with a summary of how school factors relate to quality and equity, and the implications for policy. The analysis and data cover almost all OECD countries and 14 additional non-OECD countries.
School Factors Related to Quality and Equity
Results from PISA 2000
Report
PISA
Abstract
