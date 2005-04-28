Saving Oil in a Hurry

This book provides a new, quantitative assessment of the potential oil savings and costs of rapid oil demand restraint measures for transport. Some measures may make sense under any circumstances; others are primarily useful in emergency situations. All can be implemented on short notice – if governments are prepared.

The report examines potential approaches for rapid uptake of telecommuting, "ecodriving”, and car-pooling, among other measures. It also provides methodologies and data that policy makers can use to decide which measures would be best adapted to their national circumstances. This “tool box” may help countries to complement other measures for coping with supply disruptions, such as use of strategic oil stocks.