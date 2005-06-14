Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Saving Electricity in a Hurry

Dealing with Temporary Shortfalls on Electricity Suppliers
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264109469-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2005), Saving Electricity in a Hurry: Dealing with Temporary Shortfalls on Electricity Suppliers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264109469-en.
Go to top