Sanitary and phytosanitary approval procedures

Key issues, their impact on trade, and ways to address them
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35c3fd16-en
Authors
Annelies Deuss, Edith Laget
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Deuss, A. and E. Laget (2023), “Sanitary and phytosanitary approval procedures: Key issues, their impact on trade, and ways to address them”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 192, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35c3fd16-en.
