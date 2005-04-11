The Russian government is pursuing a strategy of very high economic growth, and as part of that strategy, has embarked on a highly ambitious programme of electricity reform. This book focuses on key aspects of the proposed reforms including creation of market structures, rules and a regulatory framework that will foster competitive markets; tariff rebalancing; and removal of cross subsidies. It also raises concerns as to the pace of reform in related areas such as the need for complementary reform in Russia's natural gas sector.
Russian Electricity Reform
Emerging Challenges and Opportunities