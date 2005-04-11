Russian Electricity Reform

The Russian government is pursuing a strategy of very high economic growth, and as part of that strategy, has embarked on a highly ambitious programme of electricity reform. This book focuses on key aspects of the proposed reforms including creation of market structures, rules and a regulatory framework that will foster competitive markets; tariff rebalancing; and removal of cross subsidies. It also raises concerns as to the pace of reform in related areas such as the need for complementary reform in Russia's natural gas sector.