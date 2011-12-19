In the 16 years since the OECD began conducting Economic Surveys of the Russian Federation, a great many policy recommendations relating to structural reform and framework conditions have been made. This paper, expanding on Annex 1.A1 in the 2011 OECD Economic Survey of the Russian Federation, provides a summary tabulation of the state of implementation of a large number of these past Survey recommendations.
Russia: Progress in Structural Reform and Framework Conditions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-