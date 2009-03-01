Agri-food sectors have been going through a remarkable transformation worldwide. This process has been accompanied by an increasing use of contracts, which raises concerns about market transparency, possible consequences for actors of the food supply chains and the role a government in this changing environment. This paper provides a brief overview of structural changes in the sector and main incentives behind the increased use of contracts in agriculture, together with identifying some emerging policy issues.
Role, Usage and Motivation for Contracting in Agriculture
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023