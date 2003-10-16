Every day, thousands are injured and almost 350 people are killed on the roads of OECD countries. New technologies could reduce this toll by as much as 40%. However, considerable challenges need to be overcome in order to achieve these benefits. Billions of dollars are currently being spent to develop new technologies which are not related to safety, and many of these may have a negative impact on road safety if action is not taken to ensure their compatibility with current road systems. This report evaluates the global impact of new technologies on road safety and provides recommendations to governments and industry to ensure that fatalities and injuries in road traffic are reduced.