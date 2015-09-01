Risk Reduction Approaches for Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) – A Cross-Country Analysis

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) have been in use since the 1950s as ingredients or intermediates of surfactants and surface protectors for assorted industrial and consumer applications. Some of the unique physicochemical properties of PFASs that popularised their widespread use are also associated with environmental and human health concerns. For example, within the past decade, several long-chain perfluoroalkyl acids have been recognised as persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. Many have been detected globally in the environment, biota, food items, and in humans. This has led to efforts toward the development of risk reduction approaches, with the goal to reduce the global impact of these chemicals on the environment and health and to support a global transition toward safer alternatives.