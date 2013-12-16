Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Risk and Resilience

From Good Idea to Good Practice
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg4cxcbp-en
Authors
Andrew Mitchell
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mitchell, A. (2013), “Risk and Resilience: From Good Idea to Good Practice”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3ttg4cxcbp-en.
Go to top