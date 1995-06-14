This document provides detailed practical guidance to OECD Member countries on the structure, mechanisms and procedures they should adopt when establishing national Good Laboratory Practice compliance monitoring programmes so that these programmes may be internationally acceptable.
Revised Guides for Compliance Monitoring Procedures for Good Laboratory Practice
Report
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring
Abstract
