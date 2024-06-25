Revenue Statistics in Asia and the Pacific 2024
Tax Revenue Buoyancy in Asia
Report
Revenue Statistics in Asia and the Pacific
Highlights
Discover highlights and key findings from this year's publication.
Tax revenues in Asia and the Pacific recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Data
Access source data for participating jurisdictions from the Asia-Pacific region.
Compare tax revenue statistics across participating Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.
Statistics on tax revenue are the foundation for the analysis of tax and customs policies. Comparable and reliable statistics are critical to undertaking such analysis and developing better tax policies. The Global Revenue Statistics Database is a major step forward in providing comparable and reliable tax revenue data for a large number of countries from all regions of the world.
Country summaries
Key findings for Armenia
Key findings for Azerbaijan
Key findings for Bangladesh
Key findings for Bhutan
Key findings for Cambodia
Key findings for the People's Republic of China
Key findings for the Cook Islands
Key findings for Fiji
Key findings for Georgia
Key findings for Hong Kong (China)
Key findings for Indonesia
Key findings for Japan
Key findings for Kazakhstan
Key findings for Kiribati
Key findings for Korea
Key findings for Kyrgyzstan
Key findings for Malaysia
Key findings for the Maldives
Key findings for the Marshall Islands
Key findings for Mongolia
Key findings for Nauru
Key findings for New Zealand
Key findings for Pakistan
Key findings for Papua New Guinea
Key findings for the Philippines
Key findings for Samoa
Key findings for Singapore
Key findings for the Solomon Islands
Key findings for Sri Lanka
Key findings for Thailand
Key findings for Timor Leste
Key findings for Tokelau
Key findings for Vanuatu
Key findings for Viet Nam