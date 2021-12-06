Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Revenue Statistics 2021

The Initial Impact of COVID-19 on OECD Tax Revenues
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6e87f932-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Revenue Statistics
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), Revenue Statistics 2021: The Initial Impact of COVID-19 on OECD Tax Revenues, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6e87f932-en.
Go to top