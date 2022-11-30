Data on government sector receipts, and on taxes in particular, are basic inputs to most structural economic descriptions and economic analyses, and they are increasingly used in economic comparisons. This annual publication gives a conceptual framework to define which government receipts should be regarded as taxes. It presents a unique set of detailed and internationally comparable tax data in a common format for all OECD countries from 1965 onwards. This year’s edition includes a special feature on the impact of COVID-19 on OECD tax revenues.
Revenue Statistics 2022
The Impact of COVID-19 on OECD Tax Revenues
Report
Revenue Statistics
Abstract
