This report presents findings from the 2012 and 2015 OECD surveys on Performance Standards and Related Authorised Label Claims for Microbicides Used in OECD Countries.The primary objective of this questionnaire was to collect information to allow a comparison of the performance standards, authorised label claims and regulations in relation with those performance standards for the microbicide products used in OECD countries.
Results From the Survey Questionnaire on Performance Standards and Related Authorised Label Claims for Microbicides Used in OECD Countries
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-