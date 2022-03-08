Skip to main content
Restoring the dynamism of Malaysia’s business sector

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/21a5c60c-en
Authors
Kosuke Suzuki, Zahid Ismail, Wan Fazlin Nadia Wan Osman, Sugumar Saminathan, Mohamad Norjayadi Tamam, Zafrulla Hussein, Suriati Zainal Abidin, Halimahton Sa'diah Let, Mohamad Muzaffar Abdul Hamid, Nurrul Nur Aisyah Hamran, Suhaimi Hamad, Peter Gal, Francesco Losma, Laurence Todd, Eva Tène, Patrick Lenain
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Suzuki, K. et al. (2022), “Restoring the dynamism of Malaysia’s business sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1702, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/21a5c60c-en.
