Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Resources to Reserves

Oil and Gas Technologies for the Energy Markets of the Future
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264109483-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2005), Resources to Reserves: Oil and Gas Technologies for the Energy Markets of the Future, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264109483-en.
Go to top