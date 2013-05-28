Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Resources to Reserves 2013

Oil, Gas and Coal Technologies for the Energy Markets of the Future
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090705-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2013), Resources to Reserves 2013: Oil, Gas and Coal Technologies for the Energy Markets of the Future, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090705-en.
Go to top