Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques Part 3: Summary of Techniques for Estimating Quantities Transferred, Released or Disposed

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/92c00347-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Resource Compendium of PRTR Release Estimation Techniques Part 3: Summary of Techniques for Estimating Quantities Transferred, Released or Disposed, OECD Series on Prevention and Control of Pollutant Releases, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92c00347-en.
Go to top