This document is the report of an OECD survey of member governments on their pesticide regulatory data requirements for product chemistry of active ingredients and end-use formulations. Product chemistry data are key information elements that are reviewed by governments during the process of registering pesticides. The aim of the survey was to identify the commonality and differences in core product chemistry data requirements across OECD governments, and to consider whether there is a need to address such differences through greater harmonisation.
Report of the OECD Survey on Pesticide Regulatory Data Requirements Regarding Product Chemistry of Active Ingredients and End-Use Formulations
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
