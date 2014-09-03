This document is the report of the OECD Seminar on Risk Reduction through Prevention, Detection and Control of the Illegal International Trade in Agricultural Pesticides that took place on 19 May, 2010 at OECD, Paris, France, and was chaired by Dr. Wolfgang Zornbach of the German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection. After a series of presentations on governments‟ and other stakeholders‟ approaches and experiences (copies of all presentations are in Annex 4), the Seminar discussed the various issues associated with the illegal international trade of pesticides: risks and consequences of using illegal pesticides, risks linked to the pesticide supply/logistical chain, existing systems in place in countries, difficulties faced by authorities and customs, etc. The Seminar developed a set of recommendations targeted at governments, industry, all stakeholders and OECD.

