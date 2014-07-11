In 2011, OECD conducted a survey of member countries to gain a better overview of the mechanisms in place in countries for assessing and managing the risks of obsolete pesticides. Obsolete pesticides are those that are no longer fit for purpose for some reason, be it product deterioration, de-registration or a revision of use conditions. This report documents the analysis, conclusions and recommendations stemming from all of the submitted information.
Report of an OECD Survey on the Assessment of the Risks from Obsolete Pesticides in OECD Countries
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-