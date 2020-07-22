This report collates and analyses the responses from a 2012 survey circulated to OECD Member countries to collect information on risk management and risk mitigation approaches used and developed by governments for professional agricultural pesticide use near residential areas. The purpose of the survey was to provide an information source on the various approaches to risk mitigation related to pesticide use/application/spray drift adopted by countries (whether on a legal or voluntary basis).
Report of an OECD Survey on Risk Management/Mitigation Approaches and Options Related to Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Residential Areas
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-
Related publications
-
-
22 November 2023
-
23 October 2023
-
-
-
2 June 2023
-
28 November 2022
-