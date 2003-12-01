Renewables for Power Generation

Producing electricity from renewable energy sources has undeniable appeal, both for environmental reasons and for reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

This book assesses the outlook for six leading renewable energy technologies: small hydro power, solar photovoltaic, concentrating solar power, bio power, geothermal power and wind power. It provides an update on current costs and analyses what future costs might be under different market scenarios. It also identifies key areas for further research and development.