Renewable Energy Market Update

This report is a market update on the IEA’s most recent five-year renewable energy forecast, Renewables 2019, published in October 2019. It provides an early analysis of the drivers and challenges since last October, and covers renewable capacity additions for all technologies and transport biofuel production expected during 2020 and 2021. An update on renewable heat technologies is also included; however, the analysis is qualitative due to limited data availability.

Given ongoing uncertainty, the forecasts for 2020 and 2021 will be updated in the second half of the year to reassess recent market and policy developments.