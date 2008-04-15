Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforms for Stability and Sustainable Growth

An OECD Perspective on Hungary
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043770-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Reforms for Stability and Sustainable Growth: An OECD Perspective on Hungary, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043770-en.
Go to top