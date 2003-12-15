Skip to main content
Reforming the Public Expenditure System in Korea

https://doi.org/10.1787/866056726747
Young-Sook Nam, Randall S. Jones
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Nam, Y. and R. Jones (2003), “Reforming the Public Expenditure System in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 377, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/866056726747.
