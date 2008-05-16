Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforming Housing and Regional Policies in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241645113684
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Tadashi Yokoyama
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and T. Yokoyama (2008), “Reforming Housing and Regional Policies in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 613, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241645113684.
Go to top