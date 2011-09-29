Skip to main content
Reforming Austria's Highly Regarded but Costly Health System

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg51mbntk7j-en
Rauf Gönenç, Maria M. Hofmarcher, Andreas Wörgötter
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gönenç, R., M. Hofmarcher and A. Wörgötter (2011), “Reforming Austria's Highly Regarded but Costly Health System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 895, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg51mbntk7j-en.
