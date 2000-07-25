The International Symposium on the Reform of Civil Nuclear Liability, organised by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency in co-operation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the European Commission, was held in Budapest, Hungary from 31 May to 3 June 1999. The event attracted over 200 participants from 50 countries, with a view to examining nuclear liability and compensation issues in the context of the recent revision of the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, the adoption of the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage and the current negotiations being carried out under the aegis of the OECD/NEA on the amendment of the Paris and Brussels Conventions. These proceedings reproduce all papers which were presented at the Symposium, and provide detailed records of the discussion periods.