Reducing skills imbalances to foster productivity growth of Malaysia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ad344b44-en
Authors
Ricardo Espinoza, Marieke Vandeweyer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Espinoza, R. and M. Vandeweyer (2019), “Reducing skills imbalances to foster productivity growth of Malaysia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1591, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ad344b44-en.
