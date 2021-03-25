Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reducing regional disparities for inclusive growth in Bulgaria

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d18ba75b-en
Authors
Mikkel Hermansen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hermansen, M. (2021), “Reducing regional disparities for inclusive growth in Bulgaria”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1663, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d18ba75b-en.
Go to top