This comparative study aims to highlight new opportunities emerging for public sector innovation while raising awareness on some of the main implications that need to be tackled to successfully grasp these potential benefits. The Study presents how some of the OECD countries have started dealing with these issues and how this can be of inspiration for the UAE to further advance the existing use of Open Data to foster innovative service delivery.
Rebooting Public Service Delivery: How Can Open Government Data Help to Drive Innovation?
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers