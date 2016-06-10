Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Raising the mobility of third-country nationals in the EU. Effects from naturalisation and long-term resident status

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbvfdkr3-en
Authors
Friedrich Poeschel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Poeschel, F. (2016), “Raising the mobility of third-country nationals in the EU. Effects from naturalisation and long-term resident status”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 187, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwxbvfdkr3-en.
Go to top