Raising Greece's Potential Output Growth

This Working Paper looks at structural policies which would improve Greece’s long-term economic performance and help speed economic and social convergence with average European Union member countries. It focuses on a number of key areas which are particularly important for rapid growth as they offer substantial scope for catching up with international best practice. These areas are: getting more people into work through higher flexibility in the labour market and more effective labour market policies; competition policy reform; the liberalisation of product markets, in particular the energy, telecommunication and transport sectors; policies to foster entrepreneurship; and financial market reform, including the implementation of a better corporate governance regime. A number of Annexes provide additional information on the reform of the energy markets (electricity, gas, oil), the telecommunications sector, maritime transport and financial markets. This Working Paper relates to the 2005 OECD Economic Survey of Greece (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/Greece)