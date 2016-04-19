Skip to main content
Quantifying the Effects of Trade Liberalisation in Brazil

A Computable General Equilibrium Model (CGE) Simulation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0qwmff2kf-en
Authors
Sónia Araújo, Dorothee Flaig
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Araújo, S. and D. Flaig (2016), “Quantifying the Effects of Trade Liberalisation in Brazil: A Computable General Equilibrium Model (CGE) Simulation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1295, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0qwmff2kf-en.
