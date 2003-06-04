Quantifying the Benefits of Liberalising Trade in Services

What are the major barriers to services trade? To what extent would further liberalisation of trade in services result in increased welfare gains and economic growth? Empirical evidence is also important to demonstrate the economic effects of market and regulatory changes as an aid to the design of adequate regulatory reform.

Amongst other issues, the papers in this volume explore fundamental issues for empirical research on trade in services. It highlights the specific data requirements and conceptual challenges for modelling liberalisation of services.