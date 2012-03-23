This report reviews quality in childhood education and care in Finland. It suggest strengths and point to areas for further reflection on current policy initiatives.
Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care: Finland 2012
Report
Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 February 2013
-
2 January 2013
-
28 September 2012
-
2 August 2012
-
27 July 2012
-
25 April 2012
-
19 April 2012
-
19 April 2012
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
19 January 2024
-
15 December 2023