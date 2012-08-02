Skip to main content
Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care: New Zealand 2012

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264176690-en
Authors
Miho Taguma, Ineke Litjens, Kelly Makowiecki
Tags
Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care
Taguma, M., I. Litjens and K. Makowiecki (2012), Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care: New Zealand 2012, Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264176690-en.
