Quality Matters in Early Childhood Education and Care: Slovak Republic 2012

This series of reports suggests strengths and point to areas for further reflection on current policy initiatives. This report on the Slovak Republic focuses on improving workforce qualifications, training and working conditions. Research has shown that well-educated, well-trained professionals are the key factor in providing high-quality ECEC with the most favourable cognitive and social outcomes for children. It is, however, not the qualification per se that has an impact on child outcomes but the ability of better educated and trained staff to create a high-quality pedagogical environment that makes the difference.

