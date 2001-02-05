Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pyrochemical Separations

Workshop Proceedings -- Avignon, France -- 14-16 March 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189737-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2001), Pyrochemical Separations: Workshop Proceedings -- Avignon, France -- 14-16 March 2000, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264189737-en.
Go to top