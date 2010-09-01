Addressed to both local practitioners and national policy makers, this guide reviews responses to the recent economic downturn and the steep rise in unemployment in OECD and non-OECD countries, before identifying key principles for returning our communities to more sustainable growth for the future.
Putting in Place Jobs that Last
A Guide to Rebuilding Quality Employment at Local Level
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
