Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public-Private Partnerships and Investment in Infrastructure

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7jf6q8f0t-en
Authors
Sónia Araújo, Douglas Sutherland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Araújo, S. and D. Sutherland (2010), “Public-Private Partnerships and Investment in Infrastructure”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 803, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7jf6q8f0t-en.
Go to top