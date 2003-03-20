Skip to main content
Public Opinion and the Fight against Poverty

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199996-en
North-South Centre of the Council of Europe, OECD
Development Centre Studies
Edited by Ida McDonnell, Henri-Bernard Solignac-Lecomte and Liam Wegimont

English
Cite this content as:

McDonnell, I., H. Solignac-Lecomte and L. Wegimont (eds.) (2003), Public Opinion and the Fight against Poverty, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199996-en.
