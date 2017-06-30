Skip to main content
Public debt in India

Moving towards a prudent level?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/853c014a-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Peter Hoeller, Jean-Marc Fournier, Hermes Morgavi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Joumard, I. et al. (2017), “Public debt in India: Moving towards a prudent level?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1400, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/853c014a-en.
