Public Attitudes and International Development Co-operation

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163850-en
Authors
North-South Centre of the Council of Europe, OECD
Tags
Development Centre Studies
Edited by Tony German, Henny Helmich, Judith Randel and Ian Smillie

Cite this content as:

German, T. et al. (eds.) (1998), Public Attitudes and International Development Co-operation, Development Centre Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264163850-en.
