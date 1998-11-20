Public Attitudes and International Development Co-operation

This collection of studies of public attitudes to development co-operation in OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) Member countries demonstrates that the concept of "aid fatigue" is misplaced. A serious lack of adequate knowledge about development co-operation, however, is also revealed. The opinions of policy makers are, therefore, overwhelmingly important and development education efforts should be specifically addressed to them. The book also demonstrates that the role of NGOs is important in general development education. Not only do these organisations mobilise their members in the development field, but their activities create a fund of information within their societies. Remarkable progress by both governments and NGOs has been made during the 1990s in improving co-operation domestically and in operational development activities in the field. Most DAC Member countries have significantly increased the involvement of NGOs in their development efforts, and most NGOs have become increasingly effective in their work. The editors conclude that NGOs and governments both need to work towards more and better public and political-level understanding of development efforts. This will require a wide range of complementary activities, some of which are best undertaken by NGOs, and others by government agencies.