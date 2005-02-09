Skip to main content
Promoting IPR Policy and Enforcement in China

Summary of Dialogues between OECD and China
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/676211282105
Authors
Gang Zhang
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Zhang, G. (2005), “Promoting IPR Policy and Enforcement in China: Summary of Dialogues between OECD and China”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/676211282105.
